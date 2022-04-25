2022 Eastern Kentucky Leadership Organization Award: Pikeville YMCA

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The 2022 Eastern Kentucky Leadership awards are swiftly approaching and one organizations has led the way for people looking to stay healthy and find lifelong friends.

The Pikeville YMCA has offered folks in the region a place to get fit since 1996.

The Y is much more than just a place to get in shape - it is a place that helps build communities up with Christian values and helps people focus on living happy and healthy lives through the many programs available.

“A lot of people see the Y as “swim and gym”, we’re so much more,” said Shelly Justice-Fouts, Executive Director of the Pikeville YMCA. “You know, we have three areas of focus, which is youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility.”

The organization aims to reach those in need, but leaves no one out that wants to be involved.

“We have a finance support system where we raise money to support those who cannot financially pay for the full dues, it’s based on a scale that the national YMCA sets,” said Brett Keene, a YMCA board member.

The 2022 Eastern Kentucky Leadership Award for Organization is going to the Pikeville YMCA.

