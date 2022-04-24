Victim dies after domestic assault

NORTON, Va. (WYMT) - Norton Police confirmed a victim of a domestic assault case has died.

In a Facebook post from Friday, Norton Police said the suspect, Sean Daniel Roberts, had seriously injured an adult woman and a child with a weapon.

Police were called around 4:25 a.m. Friday morning, and witnesses’ statements led police to believe Roberts was the suspect.

A release from the Norton Police Department did not specify the age of the victim.

The post said Roberts is currently jailed in Kentucky on unrelated charges.

The Norton Police Department is continuing the investigation.

