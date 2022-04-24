Advertisement

“Umbrella Alley” project in Whitesburg nearly completed

"Umbrella Alley" project in Whitesburg nearly completed(WYMT)
By Chas Jenkins
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Whitesburg’s “Umbrella Alley” project is almost completed.

City officials said there have been some minor technical difficulties.

While several umbrellas have been donated, some are not the correct ones.

Mayor’s Assistant Chris Caudill said if you want to help, they need a specific kind.

“Be sure that you get an umbrella with the tip coming all the way through the top,” he said. “You have to drill through the shaft to hang an umbrella. That way it will stay.”

Caudill said the city hopes to have the project completed in the next two weeks.

