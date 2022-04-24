Second annual Pine Mountain Hillclimb wraps up in Pineville

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The sound of engines roared through the mountains as the 2022 Pine Mountain Hillclimb took place in Bell County this weekend.

Drivers from across the nation and outside of it, came to race on Pine Mountain, including Canadian racecar driver Quentin Yarie.

“The community has been very welcoming,” said Yarie. “The camaraderie you see here I think is different than what you see at other SCCA events, personally. Its really well done.”

Kentucky State Representative for the 87th District Adam Bowling said this hillclimb event helps to put Bell County on the map for outsiders and also has a substantial economic impact on the area.

“What the city of Pineville has done, what the city of Middlesboro has done, we’re invested a lot in our communities and when you see a lot of people from the outside come in and really appreciate what all we have to offer, it shows that those investments are paying off,” said Bowling.

This event was hosted by the Sports Car Club of America, Backroads of Appalachia, Summit Racing Equipment, Grassroots Motorsports and several other partners.

Backroads of Appalachia Director Erik Hubbard said this won’t be the only event like this to take place in the region.

“SCCA has formed the Appalachian Hillclimb Series. Its sole purpose is to stay in the Appalachian Region,” said Hubbard. “Our long term goal is to have six events throughout the region of Appalachia. Of course me being a Kentucky boy, I’m gonna pull hard for the state of Kentucky.”

Hubbard added that he and the other event organizers are already planning next year’s hillclimb and they aim to expand it to be even bigger than previous ones.

