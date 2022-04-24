Sahvir Wheeler joins returning Wildcats

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Sahvir Wheeler is the latest member of the 2021-22 Wildcat squad to announce he will return to the team next year.

During his junior season after transferring from Georgia, Wheeler was third in the nation and first in the SEC with an average of 6.9 assists per game. He finished with 207 assists on the season, the fourth-most in a single season in UK history.

Wheeler was named a Bob Cousy Award finalist for the nation’s best point guard and All-SEC Second Team by both the league’s coaches and the media.

