Road closed in Johnson County due to rock slide

Road Closed
Road Closed(Daniel X. O'Neil / CC BY 2.0)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A road in Johnson County is closed due to a rock slide.

The slide is located near mile point 2.5 on KY-321, approximately one mile north of Porter Elementary.

Officials said both lanes are closed, and crews are working to clear the scene.

They asked people to use alternate routes, avoid the area and give their crews time to work.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

