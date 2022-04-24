Advertisement

Mountain Sports Hall of Fame holds fundraising dinner

Rocky Adkins speaks at the Mountain Sports Hall of Fame fundraising dinner in Somerset.
Rocky Adkins speaks at the Mountain Sports Hall of Fame fundraising dinner in Somerset.
By John Lowe
Published: Apr. 23, 2022
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - The movement to bring Eastern Kentucky sports history together continued Saturday night.

The Mountain Sports Hall of Fame held a fundraising dinner in Somerset to continue the drive to convert the old Wayland High School in to a home for sports memoribilia and community center.

Wayland mayor Jerry Fultz says that the region’s past is a link to its future.

“We have a wonderful past,” Fultz said. “(It’s) a sports history that’s unbelievable. So I guess that was the prompt to get us moving in that direction. Of course we’re the home of Kelly Coleman and we still have the gym that he played in and that was a natural connection for us.”

Special assistant to the governor Rocky Adkins and sportscaster Kenny Rice were among the speakers at the event.

“The interesting thing about this is, this goes back over a hundred years,” said hall of fame business director Herb Triplett. “This goes back so long, and we have such a rich history with a lot of different sports and it’s not just basketball.”

If you’d like to contribute to the Mountain Sports Hall of Fame, contact Triplett at 859-585-7446.

