Dry end to the weekend, showers return on Monday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The weather stays quiet as we close out the weekend, but scattered showers return with our next cold front on Monday.

Tonight through Monday night

Another quiet night is in store. We stay dry under a mostly clear sky. Low temperatures bottom out in the upper-50s and lower-60s. Any outdoor plans look to be in great shape!

Our weather begins to change as we start the work week. A cold front will approach the mountains, and this will bring our next chance for showers. The first half of the day looks dry and warm with highs topping out in the lower-80s. Scattered showers creep back into the area by the late afternoon and evening hours.

The Storm Prediction Center has the northwestern half of our area in a Level 1 Marginal risk for severe weather. The overall threat looks low, but some of the showers could be gusty at times. Stay weather aware just in case!

Scattered showers continue into Monday night. We stay mostly cloudy with lows falling into the upper-40s and lower-50s.

Cooler Temperatures Return

Scattered showers linger into the first half of Tuesday, but we begin to dry out by Tuesday evening and overnight. We stay partly to mostly cloudy with cooler temperatures. Highs only reach the lower-60s with lows falling into the upper-30s.

Below-average temperatures continue on Wednesday, but we stay dry and mostly sunny. Temperatures only top out in the lower-60s with lows in the upper-30s.

Thursday is looking nice! We remain dry and mostly sunny with highs in the upper-60s. Lows bottom out in the mid-40s.

Extended Forecast

Friday is looking dry and partly cloudy. Highs top out near average in the low-and-mid-70s. Lows fall into the lower-50s.

The weekend is trending more soggy.

Scattered showers look possible on Saturday and Sunday. It does not look to be an all-day washout, but off-and-on showers look possible. Highs reach the low-and-mid-70s with lows falling into the mid-and-upper-50s on both days.

