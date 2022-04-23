Whitesburg officials host citywide cleanup event

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Whitesburg held a cleanup event Saturday.

The event saw a great turnout from the area, seeing several organizations, community members, and local officials joining together.

Mayor’s Assistant Chris Caudill said he has never understood littering.

“I’ve never thrown anything out, there’s plenty of places around to put your trash instead of throwing it out of your car,” he said. “I mean you’ve got gas stations, you’ve got dumpsters everywhere, litter really makes me angry.”

City officials said they had volunteers pick up trash all over the area.

“We’ve got people going down the walking track, we’ve got people going around town,” Caudill said. “Around the little side streets, just the whole city.”

Those volunteers, including Whitney Justice, said they were excited to help.

“I love seeing how many people love our area. We live in a beautiful town, the City of Whitesburg is such a gorgeous place,” she said. “We’ve started to have so many more visitors, and we just want to make sure it’s in the best shape it can be in.”

Caudill said they hope to bring the event back annually after a long hiatus.

“We have not done this in a couple of years because of the pandemic,” he said. “So, yes, this will be a yearly thing.”

Justice said the event was all about teamwork and setting an example.

“Littering is a problem, we don’t want people to do that,” she said. “Having the kids out here, hopefully, shows them to not do it and make sure that they keep our area clean.”

City officials said they brought all bags collected to a central location.

“We’re going to count all the stuff that they’ve picked up and estimate the tonnage,” Caudill said. “That we can report it back to the PRIDE office.”

The event started at 9 a.m., and Caudill said they collected almost 200 bags.

