Preview of Summer continues with sunshine, warm temperatures

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It is feeling more like Summer across the mountains with abundant sunshine and warm temperatures. This Summer preview continues into Sunday, but we are tracking another cold front by the beginning of the work week.

Tonight through Sunday night

The weather stays quiet into tonight. We remain dry and mostly clear, so any outdoor plans look to be in great shape! Lows bottom out in the upper-50s.

Another summerlike day is in store on Sunday! We stay dry, sunny and warm. Highs soar into the mid-80s across the region. You will definitely need the sunscreen if you are headed outside.

Calm weather continues into Sunday night. Lows fall into the upper-50s and lower-60s under a mostly clear sky.

Next Work Week

Our weather pattern begins to change by the beginning of your next work week. A cold front will approach the mountains on Monday. Most of the day is looking dry, but scattered showers creep back into the region by Monday evening and overnight. Highs remain in the lower-80s with lows falling into the lower-50s.

Scattered showers stick around into Tuesday morning and early afternoon. We stay partly to mostly cloudy and cooler. Highs only reach the lower-60s with lows falling into the upper-30s!

The middle of the work week is looking dry but cooler. We stay mostly sunny on Wednesday with highs in the upper-50s and lower-60s. Lows bottom out in the upper-30s.

Extended Forecast

Another mostly sunny day is in store on Thursday with highs in the upper-60s. Lows fall into the mid-40s.

This quiet weather looks to continue into Friday.

For now, Friday is looking dry and mostly sunny. Temperatures top out near average in the lower-70s with lows in the mid-50s.

Models are not agreeing on the forecast for next Saturday. The GFS model is showing scattered showers, while the European model is showing dry conditions. As always, we will keep an eye on it and keep you posted. For now, we are forecasting partly cloudy skies on Saturday with a stray shower possible. Again, highs look to reach the lower-70s.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.