Mr Football Isaac Dixon announces college decision

BELFRY, Ky. (WYMT) - The MVP of the 2021 Class 3A State Championship will continue his football career on the same field.

Isaac Dixon announced on Twitter that he has accepted a PWO offer at the University of Kentucky.

Dixon, 5 feet 11 and 197 pounds, was an honorable mention selection in 2020 after rushing for 1,690 yards and 25 touchdowns during the COVID-19-shortened season. He reclassified to the 2022 class under state Senate Bill 128, emergency legislation that allowed students to retake or take supplemental courses because of prolonged remote learning and other barriers caused by the pandemic.

Dixon went on to rush 196 times for 1,986 yards and 29 touchdowns, ranking second in Class 3A yardage and seventh overall in Kentucky last fall. Dixon capped his impressive campaign by rushing for 376 yards with five touchdowns and a two-point conversion in the 3A final, including the game-winning, 62-yard TD run with 4:58 remaining as Belfry overcame Paducah Tilghman 33-28.

