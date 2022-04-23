Advertisement

Lexington firefighters inspect, install 600 smoke alarms to save lives

Bat. Chief Jordan Saas installs a new smoke alarm in a house located in the Armstrong Mill Rd....
Bat. Chief Jordan Saas installs a new smoke alarm in a house located in the Armstrong Mill Rd. corridor.(WKYT)
By Shelby Lofton
Apr. 23, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Members of the Lexington Fire Department knocked on doors with the goal to save lives Saturday.

The firefighters’ goal was to install 600 smoke alarms. The supplies were paid for through a $25,000 fire prevention and safety grant. Volunteers with the American Red Cross joined firefighters for canvassing.

They said fires can’t always be prevented, but working smoke alarms are the best tool for preventing injuries and deaths.

Crews went door to door in the Armstrong Mill Road corridor offering free inspections and installations.

Battalion Chief Jordan Saas said he uses these quick visits to educate.

“From the time an alarm sounds you have two minutes to get out,” he said. He emphasized it’s important for families to have fire escape plans, and meeting points outside.

According to the Lexington Fire Department, 90 percent of house fire deaths in Fayette County happen in homes without working smoke alarms.

“I’m glad that the fire department’s doing this,” said homeowner Vonda Metcalf. ”I think it’s great for people who don’t think about it.”

She’s lived in the neighborhood since 1966.

“Most of these houses have been here since then and a lot of them don’t’ have [smoke alarms] so it makes us think about it,” she said.

Saas said data shows her neighborhood has the highest fire risk and lowest prevention in the area the department serves.

The Lexington Fire Department offers free smoke alarm inspections and installations year-round. Residents in Fayette County can call them directly to request a visit.

