PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - As much fun as we had on Day 1, we had even more on Day 2 of the 2022 Hillbilly Days Festival in Downtown Pikeville.

You can see all the fun above and below!

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.