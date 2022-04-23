First responders train for mass casualty at Cumberland Gap Tunnel

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - First responders gathered in Bell County Friday evening to train for a mass casualty incident in the Cumberland Gap Tunnel.

18-20 different emergency response agencies joined in on the training.

”We have 30 role players from Bell County High School, the Junior ROTC and it’s gonna be a staged school bus crash in the tunnel,” Andrew Dellett, U.S. Park Ranger at National Park Service said. ”Nothing like this, that I’m aware of, has been done in recent time where you have more victims than responders.”

Every role player had a card that reads one of the three: “walking wounded, delayed, and dead.” Every responder had a role to play as if it were real.

”A big thing that we want to get out in the open is all of our weaknesses. A lot of things that we’re going to be doing today most agencies or departments don’t get hardly any training on,” Dellett said.

The agencies hope to not only get the best training possible for the mock mass casualty, but also let the community know they are always working to keep everyone safe.

”We hope that the community knows that we’re training constantly, this is multi-agency, not just the tunnel”, said Ron Temple, Safety EMS Fire Director, Cumberland Gap Tunnel Authority. “We got a little bit of everybody here so everybody can go back after this, we’ll go back and have a meeting and sit down and see what we need to do next time and what we did good this time.”

