Advertisement

‘The final big event’: 2022 Hillbilly Days Festival comes to an end with a bang

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 11 p.m. on Saturday
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The 2022 Hillbilly Days Festival is one of the biggest events the town has seen, but it is coming to an end on Saturday. The big finale, the parade, featured more than 100 cars.

“We’ve had more vendors, more booths, more people come out, I’ve heard up to 100,000 people in in the area over the course of three days,” said Pikeville City Commissioner Allison Powers.

On the final day at 10 a.m., political candidates also came out for “Stump Speeches” which gave each candidate three minutes to discuss their campaign and speak on some highly important topics.

“This year we have about 41 candidates, I believe it’s city, county, and even district, and I believe Senate races too,” said Powers.

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 11 p.m. on Saturday

Later, on day three, folks came out for the big finale.

“The parade is really kind of the final big event for Hillbilly Days,” said Powers. “It’s on the third day always and the Shriners lead the parade, they have their Hillbilly trucks, they have their overalls, they really are the leaders of the parade and get it going.”

The Shriners were ready for the parade in their trucks and had plenty of fun with the kids.

“The parade is really good,” said Shriner Jerry Huffman, “and I have seen times that it would last close to 4 or 5 hours.”

The parade is not the end of the festival as folks are invited to come out for some more fun.

“After the parade, you’ll be able to enjoy all the festivities as well as the carnival, food booths, and all the other booths, and the park will have live music,” said Pikeville FD PIO Nicholas Fleming. “There’s also going to be live music at several other locations and stages in town, so come on out and see us.”

Pikeville city officials say vendors and booths will be open until 8 p.m. and the carnival will be open until midnight.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kentucky physical education teacher is accused of having “inappropriate physical contact”...
Ky. PE teacher accused of ‘inappropriate physical contact’ with student
A five-vehicle crash closed part of U.S. 52 in Wayne County, West Virginia.
One person dead after five-car crash on 52
Investigation
Crash involving horse and buggy injures 3, including infant
KSP: Sexual abuse investigation in Laurel County leads to indictment
Chris Stapleton performs live in front of Johnson Central students and and Paintsville locals...
‘We’re so thankful he thought about us’: EKY country music legend gives back to alma mater’s Class of 2022

Latest News

Whitesburg officials host citywide cleanup event
Whitesburg officials host citywide cleanup event
Eastern Kentucky record store sees great turnout for Record Store Day
Eastern Kentucky record store sees great turnout for Record Store Day
Bat. Chief Jordan Saas installs a new smoke alarm in a house located in the Armstrong Mill Rd....
Lexington firefighters inspect, install 600 smoke alarms to save lives
Event organizers said this was their largest fundraiser ever.
Dancing for Shelter raises money for homeless services