‘The final big event’: 2022 Hillbilly Days Festival comes to an end with a bang

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The 2022 Hillbilly Days Festival is one of the biggest events the town has seen, but it is coming to an end on Saturday. The big finale, the parade, featured more than 100 cars.

“We’ve had more vendors, more booths, more people come out, I’ve heard up to 100,000 people in in the area over the course of three days,” said Pikeville City Commissioner Allison Powers.

On the final day at 10 a.m., political candidates also came out for “Stump Speeches” which gave each candidate three minutes to discuss their campaign and speak on some highly important topics.

“This year we have about 41 candidates, I believe it’s city, county, and even district, and I believe Senate races too,” said Powers.

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 11 p.m. on Saturday

Later, on day three, folks came out for the big finale.

“The parade is really kind of the final big event for Hillbilly Days,” said Powers. “It’s on the third day always and the Shriners lead the parade, they have their Hillbilly trucks, they have their overalls, they really are the leaders of the parade and get it going.”

The Shriners were ready for the parade in their trucks and had plenty of fun with the kids.

“The parade is really good,” said Shriner Jerry Huffman, “and I have seen times that it would last close to 4 or 5 hours.”

The parade is not the end of the festival as folks are invited to come out for some more fun.

“After the parade, you’ll be able to enjoy all the festivities as well as the carnival, food booths, and all the other booths, and the park will have live music,” said Pikeville FD PIO Nicholas Fleming. “There’s also going to be live music at several other locations and stages in town, so come on out and see us.”

Pikeville city officials say vendors and booths will be open until 8 p.m. and the carnival will be open until midnight.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.