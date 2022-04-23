Advertisement

Eastern Kentucky record store sees great turnout for Record Store Day

By Chas Jenkins
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Queen City Records in Hazard experienced Record Store Day for the first time.

Store leaders said they saw great success and plan on participating in future Record Store Days moving forward.

The shop was scheduled to be open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. but stayed open for as many customers as possible.

Co-owner Mary Jo Everidge said it was busy all day.

“We’ve had people camping out this morning,” she said. “We’ve had a couple customers here since six o’ clock this morning. We didn’t open until 11, so, we’ve had a very, very good turnout.”

Everidge said, when the store opened, they immediately had 15 to 20 people come in and shop.

