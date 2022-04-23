Dancing for Shelter raises money for homeless services

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Another event cancelled by the pandemic is back. Dancing for Shelter was at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg Friday night at 7:00 p.m.

Organizers said there was a nearly sold-out crowd for the show which is similar to Dancing with the Stars, but featuring local amateurs paired with professions.

The proceeds raised money for Floyd County’s newly named Maddiwar House of Hope, formerly the Floyd County Homeless Shelter.

“The money we raise tonight will be sufficient, needs to be sufficient, and should be, uh, to run the homeless shelter for one year,” said Show Producer, Mickey McGuire.

President of the Board governing the homeless shelter, Gerald Derossett, said this was the third annual Dancing for Shelter.

”What we do is we provide a homeless shelter in conjunction with KRCC,” he said. “And we’re a transitional homeless shelter. What we’re doing is trying to find people a permanent home.”

For members of the board, it was a dream to open this shelter for the county, and now keeping it open is very important.

”In my job I see a lot of people that come from broken homes or don’t have family,” said Derossett. “And to me, I’ve always had that family and I know how important it is and to help somebody find a home is very, very meaningful”

”I was a director of a legal services agency, AppalReD, for over 30 years and I’ve spent, and I’ve seen how difficult life can be for folks who are low income and poor and especially those who need housing,” said another Board Member, John Rosenberg.

There was also a silent auction and attendees could buy votes for their favorite couple for one dollar.

”Since we’ve been open, we’ve been able to take care of over 200 homeless people,” said McGuire. “And of those 200 homeless people that we’ve taken in and given assistance to we have 70 now that we know are no longer homeless.”

Dr. John Cecil and his dancing partner, Tiffany Campbell, took home first prize on the night.

Officials with the event said they raised nearly $75,000 through corporate sponsorships, purchased votes and ticket sales.

The silent auction will add to that total in the coming days.

