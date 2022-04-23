Advertisement

Daimion Collins returning for year two

Kentucky's Daimion Collins (4) dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Kentucky's Daimion Collins (4) dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Robert Morris in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Kentucky won 100-60. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Another member of the Wildcats’ squad is coming back with unfinished business.

Daimion Collins announced on Twitter that he will return for his sophomore season at Kentucky.

During his freshman season, Collins saw action in 27 games and made one start. He produced three double-figure scoring efforts and led the team in blocks in seven games and tallied three or more on three occasions.

