Daimion Collins returning for year two

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Another member of the Wildcats’ squad is coming back with unfinished business.

Daimion Collins announced on Twitter that he will return for his sophomore season at Kentucky.

During his freshman season, Collins saw action in 27 games and made one start. He produced three double-figure scoring efforts and led the team in blocks in seven games and tallied three or more on three occasions.

