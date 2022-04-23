2022 Hoops Hysteria winner announced

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Crystal Sturgill is the 2022 Hoops Hysteria winner.

Sturgill won a 55″ television, PlayStation 5 and two recliners.

“Well, there was really no strategies to be honest, it was just a gut feeling of playing Hoops Hysteria for the last 2 to 3 years. I never thought in a million years, I would actually be able to pick the right teams but here, luckily I won,” Sturgill said.

This year’s sponsors were Gearheart TV, Kemper Home Furnishings and Kemper Furniture.

