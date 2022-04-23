Advertisement

2022 Hoops Hysteria winner announced

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Crystal Sturgill is the 2022 Hoops Hysteria winner.

Sturgill won a 55″ television, PlayStation 5 and two recliners.

“Well, there was really no strategies to be honest, it was just a gut feeling of playing Hoops Hysteria for the last 2 to 3 years. I never thought in a million years, I would actually be able to pick the right teams but here, luckily I won,” Sturgill said.

This year’s sponsors were Gearheart TV, Kemper Home Furnishings and Kemper Furniture.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kentucky physical education teacher is accused of having “inappropriate physical contact”...
Ky. PE teacher accused of ‘inappropriate physical contact’ with student
Morehead State University
Police: Kentucky ‘swatter’ still at it, makes new threats
Business operator arrested for trafficking marijuana in Southern Kentucky
Southern Kentucky business operator charged for trafficking Marijuana
Charles Doan, Carolyn Lee and Marcus Daffron all face charges in relation to a Wednesday...
Three facing drug charges following late night traffic stop
Sonogram photo
Federal Judge Blocks Kentucky Abortion Law

Latest News

Event organizers said this was their largest fundraiser ever.
Dancing for Shelter raises money for homeless services
First Responders Training
First responders train for mass casualty at Cumberland Gap Tunnel
Hillbilly Days is wrapping its second day after a two year hiatus.
Dinos, hillbillies ‘get a little rambunctious’ for day two of Hillbilly Days
Steve and MaryAnn Pikeville
Former WYMT Big Sandy Bureau reporter returns to Hillbilly Days, has more on day two