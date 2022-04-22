Wolfe County SAR find lost fly fisherman

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team (WCSART) shared on its Facebook page about a rescue on Thursday night.

According to the post, WCSART got a 911 call about a lost fly fisherman.

After finding the man’s coordinates, the team began giving him instructions to find his way out of the area.

The team said the man began to feel nauseous on his way out, and when a hasty team was able to get to him, he was treated for dehydration.

They said the man’s condition improved after being treated.

“With temperatures now on the rise, it’s important to remain hydrated throughout your outdoor adventures,” said the post.

