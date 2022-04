CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - People in Corbin have a new concert to look forward to this fall.

On Friday, officials with the Corbin Arena announced Walker Hayes will be stopping in the arena in October.

The concert is part of his “Glad You’re Here” tour and will feature Parmalee.

The event is on October 14, and tickets go on sale April 29 at 10 a.m.

