So long rain chances! Sunny and warm weekend ahead

WYMT Mostly Sunny
(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 1:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Leave the rain gear at home for the next few days and break out the sunglasses and sunscreen!

Today and Tonight

After some dense fog in spots, especially in the northern counties, early, sunshine will break through the clouds and it will be a picture-perfect day. Highs will climb back toward the 80-degree mark, so it might feel a bit warm later. Head on over and see Evan and Steve at Day 2 of Hillbilly Days in Pikeville!

Tonight, look for clear skies with lows dropping into the upper 50s.

Weekend Forecast

The weekend can be summed up in one word: Perfect. Look for sunshine both days and a summer preview building in. Highs will top out in the low to mid-80s on Saturday and Sunday with lows dropping into the upper 50s and low 60s. Come see Cameron and me in Pikeville at the festival on Saturday! I’ll be hanging out all day doing a little guest weather and going live at 6 p.m.

Extended Forecast

The new work and school week start fantastic on Monday, but, as they say, all good things must come to an end eventually. After a mix of sun and clouds for the first half of the day, a cold front works its way toward us in the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures soar into the upper 70s ahead of it and down into the low 50s behind it. You probably won’t need your rain gear Monday morning, but take it with you anyway, because you will likely need it in the late afternoon or early evening hours.

Tuesday will start with some rain chances before the skies clear out in the afternoon. Highs only rebound into the low 60s though. After that, sunshine will carry us through the rest of next week before some more rain chances return on Friday.

