Sanders Café and Museum reopens in Corbin

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - After nearly three years, the Sanders Café and Museum in Corbin — the historic birthplace of Colonel Sanders’ secret recipe — is reopening its dining room and museum.

KFC and JRN, Inc., a KFC Franchisee and operator of the restaurant and museum, hosted the grand reopening on Friday.

The eatery closed in 2019 for extensive renovations. The updated restaurant and museum now feature a, “unique and world-class design that preserves the historical integrity of the location,” according to KFC officials.

The café's reopening was originally delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The café is located at 688 Hwy 25 in Corbin.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.