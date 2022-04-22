Advertisement

Report: Production halts on Bill Murray film ‘Being Mortal’ after behavioral complaint

Searchlight Pictures has reportedly halted the production of "Being Mortal" after allegations...
Searchlight Pictures has reportedly halted the production of "Being Mortal" after allegations of inappropriate behavior against actor Bill Murray.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Searchlight Pictures has reportedly halted production on a film starring Bill Murray following allegations of inappropriate behavior.

According to reports from the New York Times and Variety, the studio issued a letter to cast and crew on Wednesday saying that filming had been suspended due to an unspecified complaint.

The New York Times reports the letter did not provide information on the nature of the complaint but a person working on the production said that the movie was shut down because of inappropriate behavior by Murray.

According to IMDb, Aziz Ansari is the director of the film that is planned to be released in 2023. “Being Mortal” also stars Seth Rogen and Keke Palmer.

The movie is based on surgeon Atul Gawande’s 2014 nonfiction book “Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End,” according to the online movie database.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morehead State University
Police: Kentucky ‘swatter’ still at it, makes new threats
Business operator arrested for trafficking marijuana in Southern Kentucky
Southern Kentucky business operator charged for trafficking Marijuana
Charles Doan, Carolyn Lee and Marcus Daffron all face charges in relation to a Wednesday...
Three facing drug charges following late night traffic stop
Photo Courtesy: Powell County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Powell County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of deputy
Sonogram photo
Federal Judge Blocks Kentucky Abortion Law

Latest News

A home on Robertson Street in Lexington is where police responded to a call about a shooting...
Kentucky authorities report more ‘swatting’ calls
Alla Prohonenko, 53, touches a photo of her father Volodymyr Prohonenko during his funeral in...
Ukraine: Russians shift elite units to new battleground
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference, Feb. 1, 2022, in Miami.
Florida says math textbooks taught critical race theory
Krystal Combs after her highly risky intestinal transplant.
Organ recipient shares life-saving story