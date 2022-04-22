Pulaski County man arrested for traffic, drug offenses

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Pulaski County man is behind bars after being arrested on traffic and drug charges.

On Thursday night, deputies saw a motorcycle run a stop sign and continue to drive recklessly.

When deputies tried to stop the driver, they said he kept driving. When he came to a dead-end road, he got off his motorcycle and tried to run from police.

A release from the sheriff’s office said he gave up after a short distance, then was arrested without any further incident.

Deputies arrested Charles Ray Hendrix, Jr., 46, and said they noticed a strong odor of alcohol along with other signs that led them to believe he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

When the deputies continued their search of Hendrix and his motorcycle, they said they found suspected meth, items associated with drug use and sale, $152 in cash and a bottle of whiskey.

Hendrix was charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd or Greater Offense (more than two (2) grams of Methamphetamine); operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol (1st); drug Paraphernalia Buy/Possess; reckless Driving; disregarding a Stop Sign; Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle); Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (On Foot); Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License; Failure of Non-Owner to Maintain Required Insurance.

Deputies also determined Hendrix, had a warrant out of Pulaski District Court for Contempt of Court related to charges from 2019. He also had a warrant from Pulaski District Court for Failure to Pay fines from 2019 involving several traffic-related charges.

He was taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center.

