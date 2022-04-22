Advertisement

Oscar Tshiebwe discusses decision to stay at UK

Oscar Tshiebwe was all smiles as he discussed his decision to stay at Kentucky.
Oscar Tshiebwe was all smiles as he discussed his decision to stay at Kentucky.(John Lowe/WYMT)
By John Lowe
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - For Oscar Tshiebwe, his return to Kentucky is all about two things.

Raising draft stock and winning a national championship.

“I’m coming back with the mindset, for me I see myself as national champion,” said Tshiebwe. “Because I won national player of the year, it’s time to get that trophy to put in the school somewhere.”

For the first time since announcing his decision to remain at Kentucky on Wednesday, Tshiebwe addressed the media Friday morning. He says his teammates were thrilled to see him come back for his senior season.

“They were happy,” Tshiebwe said. “They say now, let’s go beat St. Peter’s. We can’t let St. Peter’s beat us again. I told them, it was mostly respectful things, but I cannot end my college career beating by St. Peter’s. So I said, now I got to come back. They were really happy. Most of them really happy so we got to run it back.”

Tshiebwe said that another factor in his decision, along with prayer and several conversations with his family, is what he heard from NBA scouts.

“The feedback I got from the NBA, they was like ‘Oscar, if you can expand your game from the outside and make one or two three-pointers per game, attack the rim, make your passes, and get better on dribbling, you’ll be good and in good position next year,’” Tshiebwe said.

He added that UK head coach John Calipari blessed his desire to work on his perimeter shooting.

“He told me he’ll let me shoot threes, as long as I keep making them,” Tshiebwe said.

