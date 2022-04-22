Organ recipient shares life-saving story

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - April is National Donate Life Month, and Friday, April 22 is National Blue and Green Day. This is a time for Kentuckians to register to become organ and tissue donors, and to wear the colors to support organ donation.

Krystal Combs, 34, of Hindman, and her boyfriend Nathan love to ride motorcycles. But, Combs was not always so adventerous.

At just 29 years old she experienced intestinal failure. The survival rate for that diagnosis is extremely low.

“I wasn’t expecting to live, I wasn’t expecting to make it,” she said. “There were many times that I just begged God to take me because it was so hard, it was so painful.”

For 293 days she was fed through an incision on her chest. then, she became eligible for a transplant on December 21, 2016.

The high-risk operation was the very next day.

“I didn’t have faith in myself to make it through,” she said. “At that point I had just given up, I guess.”

But she did pull through, thanks to a donor from Texas.

“My donors name was Destin Wallace,” she said. “He was 14. He still had a very long life and I, uh, have a really difficult time accepting that.”

But Destin’s mother, Miranda, accepts it completely.

Miranda found Krystal, and now they cannot go more than two weeks without talking.

“We took her to the beach with us last year,” she said. “His birthday is July 1, so I always fly down at the end of June and spend a couple days with her and spend his birthday with her.”

Krystal honors Destin, taking him wherever she goes.

“This was God’s hand handing him, his heart, to me and him, you know, riding a bull,” she said. “This one was his portrait. That’s what he looked like. It looks exactly like him.”

She also honors Destin by living life to the fullest, like he would have.

“Everything that I do, I do it for Destin,” she said.

According to Donate Life KY, 1,000 Kentuckians are awaiting a life-saving organ transplant and 114,000 Americans are in need. Officials with the organization said on their website that 22 people die waiting for one each day, and that one donor can help save and improve the lives of over 100 people.

Donate Life KY officials maintain resources to help potential donors dispel myths and understand the donation process on its website (FAQs – Donate Life Ky).

