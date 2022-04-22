Norton police looking for man after domestic assault

NORTON, Va. (WYMT) - Norton police are looking for a man who they believe was involved in a domestic assault early Friday morning.

Police responded to the incident at the 700 block NE at approximately 4:25 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the City of Norton Virginia Police Department. The post was shared by the Wise County Sheriff’s Office.

After speaking with witnesses, Norton officers are looking for 40-year-old Sean Daniel Roberts. Roberts is described as being six-feet tall, weighing 150 pounds, and he has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say that he allegedly seriously injured an adult woman and a child with a weapon.

There is a felony warrant for Roberts’ arrest.

U.S. Marshals Services are assisting with the search, and Virginia State Police are assisting with evidence collection.

Anyone with information is asked to call the City of Norton Police Department at (276) 679-1212.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.