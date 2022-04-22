Advertisement

Masked suspects get away with $413K in merchandise from Louis Vuitton in Cincinnati

The masked individuals pushed passed store employees to get into the store.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - An estimated $413,000 in merchandise was stolen Wednesday from the Louis Vuitton store at Kenwood Towne Centre in Kenwood, Ohio, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly after 3 p.m., around eight to 10 people wearing ski masks were dropped off at the entrance of the shopping center.

The individuals proceeded to the Louis Vuitton store as they pushed passed store employees to get into the store, the sheriff’s office explained.

The group managed to steal “every item on the showroom floor,” the sheriff’s office said.

Photos released Thursday show the suspects running out of the store, merchandise in hand, on their way to a dark gray SUV and a black sedan. The vehicles were last seen northbound on I-71, according to the sheriff’s office.

Call 513-851-6000 if you have information regarding this investigation.

