Advertisement

Man charged in killing of woman stabbed 55 times, found in duffle bag

David Bonola, 44, was arrested on multiple charges, including second-degree murder, in...
David Bonola, 44, was arrested on multiple charges, including second-degree murder, in connection with the death of Orsolya Gaal, 51.(Spectrum News NY1 via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (CNN) - A handyman has been charged with murder in the death of a woman found stuffed in a duffel bag in a New York park.

David Bonola, 44, was arrested Thursday on multiple charges, including second-degree murder, in connection with the death of Orsolya Gaal, 51.

Investigators say Bonola was a former handyman who worked for Gaal at her home in Forest Hills.

They also say the pair were having an intimate affair.

Gaal was stabbed 55 times. Police say Bonola stuffed her body into her son’s hockey bag before disposing of it in a nearby park.

“Mr. Bonola is a handyman who was employed by Mrs. Gaal. They have been having an intimate affair for approximately two years,” said NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig in a news conference. “He is either let in voluntarily or he uses a key he has knowledge about hidden in the barbecue. A heated argument ensues between the two in the basement. A knife is brandished, a violent struggle ensues, resulting in our victim being stabbed ruthlessly and brutally in excess of 55 times, causing her demise.”

NYPD detectives say Bonola confessed to the crime after he was arrested early Thursday morning. Detectives were canvassing the area of the crime scene Wednesday night when they observed Bonola, who appeared to be injured.

Investigators say his hand was heavily bandaged because of the cuts he suffered in the attack.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morehead State University
Police: Kentucky ‘swatter’ still at it, makes new threats
Business operator arrested for trafficking marijuana in Southern Kentucky
Southern Kentucky business operator charged for trafficking Marijuana
Charles Doan, Carolyn Lee and Marcus Daffron all face charges in relation to a Wednesday...
Three facing drug charges following late night traffic stop
Photo Courtesy: Powell County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Powell County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of deputy
Sonogram photo
Federal Judge Blocks Kentucky Abortion Law

Latest News

FILE - This frame grab image from video, shows a Taliban fighter standing guard outside the...
Death toll in Afghan mosque, school bombing rises to 33, Taliban say
Sean Daniel Roberts
Norton police looking for man after domestic assault
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sits in the courtroom, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta....
Marjorie Taylor Greene’s candidacy challenged at hearing
Roxanne Record and Kadjah Record
Grandmother, mother charged in 4-year-old’s fatal alcohol poisoning, police say
Alla Prohonenko, 53, touches a photo of her father Volodymyr Prohonenko during his funeral in...
Possible mass graves near Mariupol as Russia attacks in Ukraine’s east