Advertisement

KSP: Sexual abuse investigation in Laurel County leads to indictment

(MGN)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, the Laurel County Grand Jury returned an indictment on a sexual abuse investigation that started in January 2021.

The jury returned an indictment of Jonathan D. Dean, 38, of London, Kentucky.

He is charged with one count of sexual abuse in the first degree.

The case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morehead State University
Police: Kentucky ‘swatter’ still at it, makes new threats
Business operator arrested for trafficking marijuana in Southern Kentucky
Southern Kentucky business operator charged for trafficking Marijuana
Charles Doan, Carolyn Lee and Marcus Daffron all face charges in relation to a Wednesday...
Three facing drug charges following late night traffic stop
Photo Courtesy: Powell County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Powell County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of deputy
Sonogram photo
Federal Judge Blocks Kentucky Abortion Law

Latest News

Pulaski man arrested on traffic, drug charges
Pulaski County man arrested for traffic, drug offenses
WYMT Mostly Sunny
So long rain chances! Sunny and warm weekend ahead
Early voting starts Wednesday for West Virginia primary
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear made a stop Thursday evening for the annual Ashland Alliance dinner.
Ky. Gov. Beshear discusses plans to revitalize former hospital building