KSP: Sexual abuse investigation in Laurel County leads to indictment

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, the Laurel County Grand Jury returned an indictment on a sexual abuse investigation that started in January 2021.

The jury returned an indictment of Jonathan D. Dean, 38, of London, Kentucky.

He is charged with one count of sexual abuse in the first degree.

The case is still under investigation.

