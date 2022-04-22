Advertisement

Keidron Smith transfers to Kentucky

Ole Miss Men Football vs Texas A&M on November 13th, 2021 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in...
Ole Miss Men Football vs Texas A&M on November 13th, 2021 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, MS. Photo by Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics Buy Photos at RebelWallArt.com Twitter/Instagram: @OleMissPix(Ole Miss Athletics)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Former Ole Miss defensive back Keidron Smith has signed to play football at the University of Kentucky, head coach Mark Stoops announced Friday. He will be eligible immediately and will have one season left to play.

“We are very excited to have Keidron join our Wildcat family,” Stoops said. “He is a veteran player who started and saw a lot of snaps at corner and safety in the Southeastern Conference. He’s versatile, he’s intelligent and he’s mature. I like his competitive nature and he’s a great addition to our defense.”

In four years at Ole Miss, Smith appeared in every game for the Rebels, which included 47 contests with 22 starting assignments. The two-year starter totaled 223 total tackles, 21 passes defended, five forced fumbles, five interceptions, eight tackles for loss and one sack. He finished with 47 or more tackles in each of his four seasons played in Oxford.

As a senior in 2021, Smith ranked fifth on the team in tackles with 64 and tied for second on the team with two interceptions.

Smith will reconnect with former Ole Miss teammate Jacquez Jones at Kentucky. Jones, a “Super Senior” and inside linebacker from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, transferred to UK in 2021 after three seasons at Ole Miss. He led the Wildcats in tackles (86) in his first season in Lexington while also charting four pass breakups, 3.5 tackles for loss, three quarterback hurries, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

