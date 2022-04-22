Advertisement

Guest Weather at Hillbilly Days 2022 - Day 1

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Evan Hatter
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Some morning drizzle couldn’t keep the crowds away from the first day of the first Hillbilly Days Festival since 2019!

Many of you came up to our booth in Pikeville at Day 1 of Hillbilly Days 2022! We hope to see more of you Friday and Saturday in Downtown Pikeville!

You can see all of the Hillbilly Days action in the player above and in the players below!

