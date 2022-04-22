Guest Weather at Hillbilly Days 2022 - Day 1

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Some morning drizzle couldn’t keep the crowds away from the first day of the first Hillbilly Days Festival since 2019!

Many of you came up to our booth in Pikeville at Day 1 of Hillbilly Days 2022! We hope to see more of you Friday and Saturday in Downtown Pikeville!

You can see all of the Hillbilly Days action in the player above and in the players below!

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.