Gov. Andy Beshear: 41 Kentucky communities get more than $4.2 million for outdoor improvements

KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On Friday, Governor Andy Beshear announced 41 communities across Kentucky were selected for more than $4.2 million for outdoor space improvement projects.

Several of the communities selected are in southern and Eastern Kentucky.

“Making sure our parks and recreation spaces are open and accessible to all Kentuckians is important to every Kentucky community and a priority for my administration,” said Gov. Beshear. “Providing safe spaces for all our families to exercise and gather is a critical part of building a better Kentucky.”

Below is a list of the projects:

AlexandriaThe City of Alexandria will use $31,000 to demolish the current picnic shelter and construct a larger shelter, covering more than twice the area of the existing shelter.

Beaver DamThe City of Beaver Dam will use $88,084 to repave Beaver Dam City Park’s parking areas and drives. The project also includes laying new pavement for a second parking area and striping approximately 393 parking spaces with two ADA-accessible parking stalls.

BentonThe City of Benton will use $15,500 to install a paved walking trail through H.H. Lovett Park and expand the existing ballfield sidewalk.

CamptonThe City of Campton will use $26,372 to install new ADA-accessible playground equipment and turf and to remove debris around Campton City Park and a nearby stream.

Clay CityThe City of Clay City will use $32,367 to construct two multipurpose tennis/pickleball courts and fencing at Clay City Park.

CroftonThe City of Crofton will use $50,000 to remove and replace unsafe lighting and poles around the ballfields in Gordon Park.

Dawson SpringsThe City of Dawson Springs will use $100,000 to remove old playground equipment at Dawson Springs City Park and replace it with new ADA-accessible playground equipment. They will also updated the T-ball field.

EdgewoodThe City of Edgewood will use $75,000 to refurbish an existing walking trail at Freedom Park with surfacing made from recycled car tires. All upgrades will be ADA-accessible. The project also includes updating the exercise stations along the trail.

ElktonThe City of Elkton will use $123,000 to improve lighting at one of the ballfields in Elkton-Todd County Park and update playground equipment.

FultonThe City of Fulton will use $200,000 to update areas of Pontotoc Park and extend sanitary sewer and water utilities.

HendersonThe City of Henderson will use $200,000 to construct and improve baseball fields and pedestrian walkways at the Airline Road Sports Complex.

HodgenvilleThe City of Hodgenville will use $125,000 to update five existing and two new ballfields.

JacksonThe City of Jackson will use $25,000 to improve existing ball courts and public areas at Douthitt Park.

LexingtonThe Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government will use $25,000 to improve the Raven Run Nature Sanctuary.

LouisvilleThe Louisville-Jefferson County Metro Government will use $200,000 for improvements at Jefferson Memorial Forest. These improvements include constructing an ADA-accessible paved walking path with boardwalk crossings and expanding a picnic area to make it ADA-accessible.

MiddletownThe City of Middletown will use $49,146 for improvements to Wetherby Park.

MillersburgThe City of Millersburg will use $124,953 to enhance the Millersburg City Park. These proposed enhancements include ADA-accessible ramps and walkways.

Mount VernonThe City of Mount Vernon will use $25,000 to purchase new park benches and shade structures, as well as construct a new walking trail and bridge crossing at Lake Linville Park.

NewportThe City of Newport will use $200,000 to construct play areas at Festival Park in Newport. This project will also improve ADA access to the upper and lower terraces of Festival Park and provide park amenities.

NicholasvilleThe City of Nicholasville will use $125,000 to construct a milelong asphalt walking trail in Riney B Park.

ProspectThe City of Prospect will use $110,000 to expand Little Hunting Creek Park from a green space into a fully accessible park.

RichmondThe City of Richmond will use $90,000 to construct an outdoor fitness court at Lake Reba Recreational Complex.

RussellThe City of Russell will use $33,564 to construct walkways through the middle of Russell City Park leading to a pad for a future shelter.

SadievilleThe City of Sadieville will use $47,217 to construct a splash pad at Veterans Park.

ScottsvilleThe City of Scottsville will use $157,350 to replace play structures at Scottsville Roadside Park and improve the playground area. They will also construct an ADA-accessible sidewalk.

Taylor MillThe City of Taylor Mill will use $45,625 to construct an amphitheater and stage at Pride Park, complete with underground utilities and a roof.

WarsawThe City of Warsaw will use $54,000 to construct a shelter house facility that will include restrooms, a concession stand and a picnic shelter. Warsaw will also install ADA-accessible playground equipment.

WilliamsburgThe City of Williamsburg will use $125,000 to purchase new splash pad accessories and equipment for the Kentucky Splash Waterpark and Campground.

WorthingtonThe City of Worthington will use $13,463 to resurface the existing basketball and tennis court at Worthington City Park.

Bourbon CountyThe Bourbon County Fiscal Court will use $200,000 to develop a court sports facility at Bourbon County Park.

Christian CountyThe Christian County Fiscal Court will use $142,500 to improve areas of Ruff Park. They will construct a new restroom and concession facility with ADA-accessible restrooms.

Hancock CountyThe Hancock County Fiscal Court will use $200,000 to construct a splash pad and improve areas in Vastwood Park. The project will also include a variety of accessible water play features and a UV disinfection system.

Harlan CountyThe Kentucky Department of Parks will use $200,000 to design and construct six new camper cabins to be installed in Kingdom Come State Park. One existing park residence will be renovated into a fully accessible camper cabin.

Henderson CountyThe Henderson County Fiscal Court will use $200,000 to construct two ADA-accessible restroom facilities at Sandy Lee Watkins Park.

Henry CountyThe Henry County Fiscal Court will use $26,551 to install a new concrete ADA-accessible ramp to the baseball and softball fields at Harry Hill Park. They will also install a new walkway.

Leslie CountyThe Leslie County Fiscal Court will use $200,000 to construct a Little League Park and playground.

McCracken CountyThe McCracken County Fiscal Court will use $79,503 to construct three picnic shelters and a bike shelter, as well as make improvements to the shelter areas and construct a nature trail.

McCreary CountyThe McCreary County Fiscal Court will use $54,859 to purchase and install an inclusive playground for ages 5 to 12.

McLean CountyThe McLean County Fiscal Court will use $177,900 to install ADA-accessible playground equipment as well as new sewer lines and a lift station at Myer Creek Park.

Perry CountyThe Perry County Fiscal Court will use $65,844 to resurface and restripe the tennis courts at Perry County Park. Additional lights and fencing will be installed around both courts.