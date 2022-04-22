Advertisement

Former WYMT Big Sandy Bureau reporter returns to Hillbilly Days, has more on day two

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Dakota Makres
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - It has been three years since Hillbilly Days kicked off in Pikeville after being cancelled due to COVID-19.

A viral video made its rounds in 2019 when a sudden storm nearly took out WYMT Anchor Steve Hensley.

If you have not seen the video, you can watch it here.

In the video, Steve tossed to former WYMT Big Sandy Bureau reporter MaryAnn Fletcher who was reporting on the day’s festivities.

You can watch Steve and MaryAnn talk about that viral day in the video above.

