Former President Donald Trump scheduled to appear at Derby for fundraiser

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Feb. 26, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to appear at Churchill Downs on Derby Day for a super PAC event.

A flier tweeted by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman shows Trump’s super PAC, “MAGA Again!” as the organizers of the event.

Trump is said to be the special guest for the event, scheduled at Churchill Downs on May 7. No information was provided on when or where inside Churchill Downs the event would take place.

Churchill Downs provided the following comment through its spokesman, Darren Rogers, stating the company would not speak on private events not organized by the race track.

“Every year, many high profile individuals choose to attend the Kentucky Derby, including prominent political figures,” Rogers said in a statement. “We do not comment on or confirm the attendance of individual guests or those holding private events not coordinated by Churchill Downs.”

Other Republican leaders listed on the flier possibly making an appearance include MAGA Again’s chairman Pam Bondi, former Acting Director of U.S. National Intelligence Richard Grenell, former acting U.S. Attorney General Matthew Whitaker and former advisor to the President, Kimberly Guilfoyle.

The flier said tickets to the event run $75,000 per person.

WAVE News reached out to several Louisville-area GOP leaders for comment and confirmation of the event. No response was received at the time of writing.

Trump previously appeared at the Kentucky Derby back in 1999 with his current wife, Melania Trump.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

