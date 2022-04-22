Feeling like Summer this weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A beautiful weekend is in store! We stay dry and mostly sunny with above-average temperatures. However, we are watching out for our next cold front by the beginning of your next work week.

Tonight through Saturday night

The weather stays quiet into tonight. We remain dry under a mostly clear sky. Lows bottom out in the upper-50s.

A beautiful weekend is ahead! It will be very warm on Saturday with highs in the mid-80s! We stay dry and mostly sunny.

No changes into Saturday night. We remain dry and partly cloudy. Low temperatures fall into the upper-50s and lower-60s.

Tracking Our Next Cold Front

Another warm day is in store on Sunday. Highs top out in the lower-80s under a mostly sunny sky. Get out and enjoy this awesome weather!

On Monday, most of the day looks dry. However, we are watching for scattered showers to return by Monday evening as our next cold front approaches. Once again, highs top out in the lower-80s.

Scattered showers continue into Monday night and Tuesday morning as the cold front sweeps through the region. We start to dry out by Tuesday afternoon. This front will bring another round of cooler air to the mountains by the middle of the work week. Highs on Tuesday only reach the lower-60s. Lows fall into the upper-30s.

Cooler Air Returns

Quieter weather returns on Wednesday. We stay dry and mostly sunny, but it will be cooler. Highs only reach the upper-50s. Again, lows fall into the upper-30s.

The forecast looks very similar on Thursday. Mostly sunny and dry with highs topping out in the lower-60s.

On Friday, models are trying to hint at a few showers, but most of us look to stay dry. Temperatures top out in the lower-70s under a partly cloudy sky.

