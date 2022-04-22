Advertisement

Emily Downey takes over as Williamsburg Lady Jackets head coach

(WYMT)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - After falling in the first round of the district tournament, the Williamsburg Lady Jackets have a new leader.

Emily Downey will step into the head coaching role, serving as an assistant last season. She has been involved with the program since 2019.

Downey played basketball for the University of the Cumberlands.

Williamsburg finished 8-20 last season, falling to eventual 13th Region champions Corbin in the first round of districts.

