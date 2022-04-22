Advertisement

Early voting starts Wednesday for West Virginia primary

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - All of West Virginia’s 55 counties offer early voting for this year’s primary election, which is being held May 10.

Secretary of State Mac Warner’s office says early voting starts Wednesday and continues through May 7, including the last two Saturdays before the primary.

Voters may cast an early ballot at the county courthouse, an annex or a designated voting location during normal business hours. On Saturdays, voting will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

West Virginia’s primary is semi-open, meaning voters who aren’t affiliated with a recognized political party may participate in the primary of the party of their choice.

More information is available at GoVoteWV.com.

