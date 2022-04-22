Advertisement

City of Corbin prepares for second annual Colonel Fest

By Chas Jenkins
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Corbin officials are gearing up for Saturday’s second annual Colonel Fest.

Featuring more than 60 vendors, the event will have several activities for people to participate in.

The festival will include a 5K run, Colonel Sanders lookalike contest, and much more.

Corbin Tourism Executive Director Maggy Monhollen said it is fun for the whole family.

“This is something that the kids can get out and do and take part in,” she said. “That’s recreational in nature and really have a good time. We’re going to have camel rides, a petting zoo, of course with chickens.”

Monhollen said Colonel Fest will take place 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

