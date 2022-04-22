Big Blue Nation remembers Terrence Clarke
Apr. 22, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Big Blue Nation is remembering a former Kentucky basketball star who died in a crash.
One year ago Friday, Terrence Clarke ran a red light, hit a truck and crashed into a pole in Los Angeles.
He died at the hospital.
Coach John Calipari and the Kentucky basketball team attended his funeral.
UK women’s basketball star Rhyne Howard honored Clarke by wearing a number five jersey during her senior day game against Auburn.
Coach Cal tweeted Friday morning, “I can still remember where I was when I got the call about Terrence passing.”
He says not a day goes by where he doesn’t think of him.
