Big Blue Nation remembers Terrence Clarke

Big Blue Nation is remembering a former Kentucky basketball star who died in a crash.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
One year ago Friday, Terrence Clarke ran a red light, hit a truck and crashed into a pole in Los Angeles.

He died at the hospital.

Coach John Calipari and the Kentucky basketball team attended his funeral.

UK women’s basketball star Rhyne Howard honored Clarke by wearing a number five jersey during her senior day game against Auburn.

Coach Cal tweeted Friday morning, “I can still remember where I was when I got the call about Terrence passing.”

He says not a day goes by where he doesn’t think of him.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

