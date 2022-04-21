WYMT takes home several KBA 2022 Impact Broadcast Awards

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Several of our current and former employees are bringing home Kentucky Broadcasters Association 2022 Impact Broadcast Awards.

WYMT competes in division two, which includes all television stations other than Lexington or Louisville.

“Congratulations! I’m very proud of the hard work and dedication our team puts in each day to serve Eastern Kentucky. This is their reward for a job well done,” said WYMT Vice President and General Manager Neil Middleton.

Public Affairs:

Third Place: Emily Bennett “COVID Long-term Effects”

Sports Feature:

First Place: Camille Gear “Jim Matney’s Legacy”

Sports Prep Show:

Third Place: “Sports Overtime Saturday Night”

Sports Special:

First Place: “Boys from the Mountains”

Second Place: “Pigskin Preview Top 10″

News Promotion:

First Place: Chad Hurt “Spook Tacular Costume Contest”

Third Place: Patrick Blevins “Jim & Chas Memorial Day”

Breaking News:

Second Place: “Historic Flooding”

Continuing Coverage:

First Place: Dakota Makres “Goose House Saga”

Second Place: Buddy Forbes “COVID-19 Kills First Responders”

Digital Coverage:

First Place: Ethan Sirles

Feature Reporting:

Second Place: Buddy Forbes “Mother and Daughter Reunited”

Sportscaster:

Second Place: Camille Gear

News Anchor:

Third Place: Steve Hensley

Daytime Newscast:

First Place: WYMT-TV

Multimedia Reporter:

Third Place: WYMT/WKYT Reporter: Phil Pendleton

We would like to congratulate our colleagues at other television and radio stations across the commonwealth.

You can see the list of winners here.

