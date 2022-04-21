Advertisement

Williamsburg Police looking for missing veteran believed to be in danger

Virgil Henegar
Virgil Henegar(Williamsburg Police Department)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Williamsburg are looking for a missing military veteran believed to be in danger.

Officials with the Williamsburg Police Department issued a Green Alert for Virgil Henegar.

Henegar was last seen walking away from the Mt. Morgan Apartments in Williamsburg.

If you have any information on Henegar or where he may be, call Whitley County Dispatch at (606) 549-6017.

