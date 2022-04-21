Williamsburg Police looking for missing veteran believed to be in danger

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Williamsburg are looking for a missing military veteran believed to be in danger.

Officials with the Williamsburg Police Department issued a Green Alert for Virgil Henegar.

Henegar was last seen walking away from the Mt. Morgan Apartments in Williamsburg.

If you have any information on Henegar or where he may be, call Whitley County Dispatch at (606) 549-6017.

