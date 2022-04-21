Volunteers of America hosts health and wellness fair at EKU Manchester

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Volunteers of America Mid-states will join community partners for a Health and Wellness Fair on the EKU Manchester Campus Thursday from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The event highlights Child Abuse Prevention Month is co-sponsored by the Face It Movement, which advocates for children in Kentucky.

The fair features prizes for area schools and updates on the ‘Healthy Mouth, Health You’ campaign.

Aetna will award $3,000 to the high school or middle school with the most students in attendance and $3,000 to the elementary school with the highest attendance.

There will also be dental screenings and cleanings on site by Red Bird Mission.

The ‘Healthy Mouth, Healthy You’ oral health campaign aims to address dental care issues in Southern and Eastern Kentucky and connect local people to dentists.

“We are thrilled to cosponsor this event, which will be packed with information, activities and fun,” said Jennifer Hancock, President and CEO of Volunteers of America Mid-States, “I encourage everyone to come learn more about great campaigns like Healthy Mouth, Healthy You and to be part of our community-wide campaign for a healthier southeastern Kentucky,”

The organizations participating are VOA, AdventHealth Manchester, Face It Movement, Kentucky Beverage Association, Kentucky Dental Association, Avēsis, Aetna Better Health of Kentucky and more community partners and leaders

The fair is at the EKU Auditorium, 50 University Drive, Manchester, KY.

