Advertisement

UK football player balancing NFL, engineering futures

Next month, UK student Luke Fortner will graduate earning three degrees from his time in...
Next month, UK student Luke Fortner will graduate earning three degrees from his time in school, and he did all this while starting on the UK offensive line.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Next month, UK student Luke Fortner will graduate, earning three degrees from his time in school. Two of them are master’s degrees, and he did all this while starting on the UK offensive line.

“I felt like I could be the best at anything I did. I felt like to be the best to go on and do something like mechanical engineering would be most beneficial for me later in life,” Fortner said.

Fortner and a team were able to mix football and mechanical engineering by creating a cart for a few patients at Kentucky Children’s Hospital and enjoying the pre-game festivities.

“It was so much fun just to see the kids coming down the Cat Walk and going into Kroger field,” Fortner said.

When he graduates in May he’ll have a master’s in mechanical engineering as part of UK’s new aerospace engineering.

“Worked on thermal protection systems so when stuff gets super, super hot, how do we protect whatever is inside,” Fortner said.

He’ll also walk away with an MBA. Three degrees in six years, two of them master’s, all while playing football. It was a heavy load for the 6-foot-6, 300-pound Academic All-American. Coaches were flexible, allowing him to leave practice early.

Ricky Lumpkin, an academic counselor and former UK player himself, wondered how Fortner gets it all done.

“The workload you put in and you bring a leader on the football field, but you’re not slacking anywhere, and you still have a 3.8, 3.9 GPA. So please tell me how you are doing all this and still being functional,” Lumpkin said.

There were times he wanted to quit, but his inner drive pushed him through.

Now, tough decisions are ahead. Pro football, or the business world? He’s got a heck of a backup plan.

“Both are great plans and we’ll see how it goes,” Fortner said.

Fortner is balanced, but he still fights stereotypes.

“In classrooms I’m the dumb jock, when I come here I’m the nerd,” Fortner said. “I get the best of both worlds I guess,”

Fortner will be listening for his name to be called in next week’s NFL Draft. Experts say he’s the third-best center in the class.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Business operator arrested for trafficking marijuana in Southern Kentucky
Southern Kentucky business operator charged for trafficking Marijuana
This turkey killed at a national park in western Kentucky apparently suffered from a condition...
‘Turkey of a lifetime’ killed by hunter in Kentucky
Morehead State University
Police: Kentucky ‘swatter’ still at it, makes new threats
Photo Courtesy: Powell County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Powell County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of deputy
Deputies said the middle school teacher was sexting with a high school student.
Teacher accused of sexting student arrested

Latest News

After two years without a “normal” Thunder Over Louisville, Southern Indiana first responders...
Southern Indiana Thunder Over Louisville road closures, traffic patterns, safety plan released
Ollie's in Hazard at 6pm
Ollie's in Hazard at 6pm
Great Health Divide | Accumulation of medical debt a growing crisis, experts say
WATCH | Great Health Divide | Accumulation of medical debt a growing crisis, experts say
Beshear announces action on medical marijuana in Kentucky
WATCH | Beshear announces action on medical marijuana in Kentucky