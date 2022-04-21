UK basketball coach John Calipari makes stop in Dawson Springs

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - University of Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari and some members of his team paid a visit to Dawson Springs on Thursday.

The Dawson Springs Independent School System posted a picture on Facebook of Calipari and UK forward Oscar Tshiebwe speaking in front of students and faculty.

Calipari has previously visited Hopkins County in recent months to assist with storm relief efforts in the aftermath of the Dec. 10 tornadoes.

Had an unbelievable time today visiting with students in Dawson Springs and all of their high school sports teams.



We heard some really powerful, moving messages from @lanceware55, @Jtoppin0 and @Oscartshiebwe34 too. pic.twitter.com/fG2DWOzGUe — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) April 21, 2022

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.