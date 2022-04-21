Three facing drug charges following late night traffic stop

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Three people are facing charges following a traffic stop earlier this week in Wayne County.

It happened just after midnight Wednesday on Fair Street in Monticello.

Sheriff’s deputies pulled over a car for a traffic violation. During the stop, police discovered the driver, Charles Doan, 42, of Barbourville, had an active arrest warrant and a suspended license. After deputies took him into custody, he gave them permission to search the car. They found approximately 98 grams of methamphetamine in the dash area behind the radio.

Two passengers in the car, Carolyn Lee, 44, of Monticello and Marcus Daffron, 36, also of Monticello, denied knowing who the drugs belonged to, so they were also arrested.

Doan is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended license and the original traffic violation. Those charges were in addition to others on the outstanding warrant out of Laurel County.

Lee was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Daffron was charged with the same two charges as Lee in addition to a previous active warrant he had in Wayne County.

All three were taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

