Stray showers end tonight, feeling more like Summer this weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A few showers are lingering around the mountains this afternoon, but we start to dry out and clear out later tonight. Then, our attention turns to a Summer preview as we get into the weekend!

Tonight through Friday night

Into tonight, we could see a stray shower early, but most of us will be dry and mostly cloudy. Low temperatures only fall into the mid-50s.

A beautiful day is in store on Friday! We stay dry under a mix of Sun and clouds. High temperatures will be warm. We top out in the lower-80s by the afternoon!

This quiet weather continues into Friday night. We stay dry and mostly clear. Lows bottom out in the upper-50s.

Feeling Like Summer This Weekend

We get a preview of Summer as we get into the weekend!

Another gorgeous day is in store on Saturday. We stay dry under a mostly sunny sky. Highs soar into the mid-and-low-80s by the afternoon!

This “copy and paste” forecast continues into Sunday. The weather stays quiet under a mostly sunny sky. It will be another warm day with temperatures topping out in the lower-80s. Get out and enjoy!

Next Rain Chance

Our next chance of rain comes on Monday, especially towards the evening and overnight. Showers will be possible under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Highs reach the upper-70s and lower-80s.

Scattered showers linger into Tuesday morning and early afternoon. You may need the rain gear as you walk out the door. We do start to dry out by the afternoon and evening. Highs will be cooler in the mid-60s. Lows fall into the upper-30s.

Extended Forecast

The middle of next week is looking cooler but dry.

Dry and mostly sunny on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the lower-60s. Lows fall into the upper-30s and lower-40s on both days.

