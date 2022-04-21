Southern Indiana Thunder Over Louisville road closures, traffic patterns, safety plan released

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After two years without a “normal” Thunder Over Louisville, Southern Indiana first responders are preparing for a large crowd Saturday.

Dozens of agencies will be stationed in Louisville, Southern Indiana, and on the Ohio River before, during, and after the event to ensure Thunder-goer’s safety and direct traffic.

Road closures and no parking zones will begin in Southern Indiana as early as noon Friday and will last until after the firework show. The road closures include:

People attending Thunder Over Louisville will be allowed to set up for the show at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

“After the fireworks, we ask for patience,” Major Josh Lynch with the Jeffersonville Police Department said. “It takes all day to get all the folks down there to the event area. It’s going to take some time to get everyone out.”

The public is forbidden to bring the following items inside the event area:

Open alcoholic beverages

Glass bottles

Tents

Laser pointers

The sale of silly string

Skateboards, bikes, skates

Golf carts

Pets that are not service animals

With the sunny forecast, first responders advise bringing sunscreen and drinking plenty of water. In case of an emergency, there will be first responders stationed inside the event space to shuttle injured people to ambulances and other emergency vehicles.

There will be two first-aid and lost child stations in Southern Indiana. The first will be located at Riverside and Mulberry in Jeffersonville, and the other will be located at Riverside and Ashland Park in Clarksville.

“There’s just a lot of people that are fatigued from the pandemic and get out and enjoy a show like Thunder over Louisville, and from what I hear from Kentucky Derby Festivals they’re going to put on a show, so we anticipate a large crowd, but we do every year,” Lynch said.

The Jeffersonville Police Department shared extensive information about Thunder Over Louisville on the department’s Facebook page. To view that information, click here.

