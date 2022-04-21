Advertisement

Second annual Pine Mountain Hillclimb Festival to kick off Friday

Pine Mountain Hillclimbers
Pine Mountain Hillclimbers(Adam Brooks)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Race enthusiasts and racecar drivers from across the nation will be gathering at the second annual Pine Mountain Hillclimb Festival in Pineville this weekend.

The event is hosted by the Sports Car Club of America in partnership with Backroads of Appalachia, Summit Racing Equipment and Grassroots Motor Sport Magazine.

The festival will kick off Friday at 5:00 p.m. and continue until Sunday afternoon.

”One of our big missions is to grow motorsports in this part of the country, so we’re looking at other venues around here to expand to and we really want to have an event team that can execute these events that feels like its theirs,” said event coordinator Heyward Wagner.

Wagner added that the majority of those working this event are bell county natives and there’s still room for more helpers.

If you are interested in becoming a part of the Pine Mountain Hillclimbers team, you can join their Facebook group for more information.

